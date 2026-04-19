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LeBron James News: Drops 13 dimes in convincing win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

James ended with 19 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, 13 assists, one block and two steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 107-98 win over the Rockets in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

James racked up eight assists before the end of the first quarter, fully embracing his role as a ball distributor. He had time to perform his own heroics as a scorer as well. He converted 60 percent of his shots in the contest and was only two rebounds shy of his fourth triple-double of the season. With Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique) absent, James is expected to keep turning back the clock, churning out solid totals as the Lakers try to sweep the Rockets.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
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