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LeBron James News: Drops 18 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

James logged 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Monday's 100-92 win over Houston.

James failed to exceed 20 points for the fourth consecutive game, but he continued to provide his typical intangibles in a complementary role to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. He's averaged 25.3 points per game since his recent three-game absence, so the elder statesman shows no signs of slowing down while battling hip and foot injuries.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
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