LeBron James News: Drops 24 against Sacramento
James closed Sunday's 128-104 victory over the Kings with 24 points (8-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, five assists, one block and two steals in 27 minutes.
Despite a bothersome foot, James was able to produce at least 20 points for the ninth time in 12 games since the beginning of February. Over that span, the future Hall of Famer is averaging 20.8 points, 7.8 assists, 5.2 boards, 1.4 threes and 1.0 steals as he continues to adjust to life as the second fiddle on the Lakers behind Luka Doncic.
