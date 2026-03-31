LeBron James News: Drops triple-double on Wizards
James posted 21 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, 12 assists and one block across 33 minutes during Monday's 120-101 win over Washington.
With Luka Doncic (suspension) out, James dazzled with a dynamic triple-double and powered the team to a convincing victory. James' role on the offense has diminished with Doncic running the show, but he showed he can turn back the clock and take control. There won't often be room for triple-doubles from James with Doncic in the lineup, but chances are high that James will distinguish himself with similar lines in the playoffs.
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