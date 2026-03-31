LeBron James headshot

LeBron James News: Drops triple-double on Wizards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

James posted 21 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, 12 assists and one block across 33 minutes during Monday's 120-101 win over Washington.

With Luka Doncic (suspension) out, James dazzled with a dynamic triple-double and powered the team to a convincing victory. James' role on the offense has diminished with Doncic running the show, but he showed he can turn back the clock and take control. There won't often be room for triple-doubles from James with Doncic in the lineup, but chances are high that James will distinguish himself with similar lines in the playoffs.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
12 days ago