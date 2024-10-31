Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James News: Efficient despite loss Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

James finished Wednesday's 134-110 loss to the Cavaliers with 26 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes.

The Lakers were outmatched in this loss Wednesday, but James delivered his most efficient performance of the season from a scoring perspective. He missed just four of his 13 shots from the field en route to clearing the 25-point mark for the second time in five games. James' production has been relatively modest in terms of his lofty standards. He's averaging 21.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest. That's still above average for league standards, but it speaks volumes about how dominant James has been this late into his playing days.

