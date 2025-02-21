LeBron James News: Explodes for 40 points

James contributed 40 points (14-24 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Thursday's 110-102 victory over the Trail Blazers.

James scored eight straight points in a late rally to put the game away for the Lakers, who won despite Luke Doncic's (calf) absence. Although James' foot injury continues to be an issue, it's unlikely that he'll accrue any absences if Doncic's services are unavailable.