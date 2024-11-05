LeBron James News: Flirts with triple-double

James closed Monday's 115-103 loss to the Pistons with 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 40 minutes.

James did everything he could Monday night, but the Lakers fell to 4-3 on the season with this loss. Anthony Davis did suffer an ankle injury in the loss, but he's considered day-to-day. If Davis is unable to play Wednesday against Memphis, James will likely soak up a ton of usage for the Lakers.