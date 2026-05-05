LeBron James News: Game-high 27 points in Game 1 loss
James posted 27 points (12-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 108-90 loss to the Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
James turned in an extremely efficient performance en route to a game-high 27 points, scoring 12 in the opening quarter. The veteran forward has reached the 25-point threshold in three straight games and has now dished out at least six dimes in each of his last 11 appearances. James and the Lakers will look to bounce back in Game 2 on Thursday, though they'll need a better offensive performance from Austin Reaves, who scored just eight points on 3-of-16 shooting from the field Tuesday.
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