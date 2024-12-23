Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
LeBron James headshot

LeBron James News: Gets green light Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 6:56pm

James (foot) is available for Monday's game against the Pistons, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James has been a mainstay on the injury report lately due to left foot injury management. However, Monday's contest will mark the superstar's fourth consecutive outing. Across his last three appearances, James has averaged 23.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks across 34.0 minutes per contest.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now