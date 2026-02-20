LeBron James News: Good to go Friday
James (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Clippers.
James was a late addition to the injury report Friday due to left knee soreness, though he'll shed his questionable tag and suit up. The superstar racked up a triple-double and three double-doubles in his last four appearances before the All-Star break, averaging 21.8 points, 10.5 assists and 6.8 rebounds across 35.8 minutes per contest over that stretch.
