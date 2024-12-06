LeBron James News: Good to go Friday against Hawks

James (foot) is available for Friday's matchup against Atlanta, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

James will suit up after being listed as questionable due to left foot soreness prior to being cleared. The superstar has yet to miss a game this season, and in his last five outings he averaged 18.8 points, 8.6 assists, 7.2 rebounds and 0.6 blocks across 32.6 minutes per game. However, the 39-year-old has shot only 1-for-23 from beyond the arc in this five-game span.