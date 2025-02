James (foot) is listed as available for Thursday's game against Golden State.

The Lakers continue to include James on the injury report due to left foot injury management. However, he hasn't missed a contest since Dec. 28. Over his last 10 outings, the superstar has averaged 25.6 points, 9.9 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 33.6 minutes per contest.