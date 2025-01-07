Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 3:51pm

James (foot) is available to play in Tuesday's game against Dallas, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

The Lakers continue to manage James' playing time due to a left foot injury, though he will suit up in his fifth consecutive outing Tuesday. Over his last four appearances, the superstar has averaged 28.0 points, 8.0 assists and 5.8 rebounds in 34.0 minutes per contest.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
