LeBron James News: Good to go Tuesday

James (foot) is available and in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the 76ers, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

James will make his 14th straight appearance Tuesday after being upgraded from probable to available despite dealing with a nagging foot issue. The superstar forward has been scorching the nets from behind the arc across those previous 13 outings, converting 44.3 percent of his 5.4 three-point attempts per contest.