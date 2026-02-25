LeBron James News: Hits for 21 against Orlando
James accumulated 21 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 110-109 loss to the Magic.
The 41-year-old future Hall of Famer missed a three-point attempt at the buzzer, but it was still another productive performance for James. He's scored at least 20 points in eight of his last 10 appearances, averaging 20.8 points, 8.1 assists, 5.1 boards, 1.2 threes and 1.1 steals over that stretch.
