LeBron James News: Leads charge with triple-double

James had 21 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, 13 assists and three blocks over 34 minutes during Friday's 116-106 victory over the 76ers.

D'Angelo Russell was bumped to the bench in this one, so James again took on primary distribution duties -- Austin Reaves (seven) was the only other Laker on the night to record more than three assists. The result was the second triple-double of the season for James and the 114th of his Hall of Fame career, fifth all-time behind Russell Westbrook, Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson and Nikola Jokic. James' 23.7 points a game so far in 2024-25 would be the lowest mark of his career, but that decline is due to lower shot volume, not eroding skills. The 39-year-old is also averaging 8.1 assists, 7.4 boards and 2.7 threes a contests while shooting 52.3 percent from the floor and 47.1 percent from beyond the arc.