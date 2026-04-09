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LeBron James News: Leads Los Angeles with 26 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 10:03pm

James collected 26 points (11-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and one block in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-103 win over the Warriors.

James pieced together a stellar final line and led the Lakers in points, rebounds and assists on the way to a resounding victory. The 41-year-old checked out of the game at one point during the second half with an apparent right hand injury, but James stated after the win that this is something he's been managing since March 23 against Detroit, per Trevor Lane of LakersNation.com, and he was later able to return. The superstar has kicked his production into another gear without the services of Austin Reaves (oblique) and Luka Doncic (hamstring), which is something James will need to continue as both key contributors are unlikely to return until later in the postseason.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
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