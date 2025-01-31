Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James headshot

LeBron James News: Leads offense with double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 8:52am

James provided 24 points (9-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and 11 assists across 27 minutes during Thursday's 134-96 win over the Wizards.

James led the way for Los Angeles on the offensive end of the floor, pacing all Lakers in scoring and assists en route to a double-double. James has recorded at least 20 points and 10 dimes in 14 contests this season, doing so in three of his last six appearances. The veteran will have to continue to shoulder the offensive load for the Lakers in Anthony Davis' (core) absence.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
