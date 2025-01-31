LeBron James News: Leads offensively in double-double

James provided 24 points (9-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and 11 assists across 27 minutes during Thursday's 134-96 win over the Wizards.

James led the way for Los Angeles on the offensive end of the floor, pacing all Lakers in scoring and assists over a 20-10 double-double performance. James has recorded at least 20 points and 10 dimes in 14 contests this season, doing so in three of his last six appearances.