LeBron James News: Limited to 18 points in loss

James finished Saturday's 127-102 loss to the Nuggets with 18 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 35 minutes.

This was one of James' worst performances of the season from a scoring perspective, but the soon-to-be 40-year-old forward salvaged his fantasy stat line by notching solid numbers in other categories, such as rebounds, assists and steals. James has failed to reach the 20-point mark in just three of his 11 outings in November, and he continues to defy Father Time every time he steps on the court. James is averaging 24.7 points, 10.3 assists and 8.7 rebounds per contest since the beginning of November.