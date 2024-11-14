LeBron James News: Makes history in win Wednesday

James provided 35 points (13-22 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 12 rebounds, 14 assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 128-123 win over the Grizzlies.

James became the oldest player in NBA history to record three straight triple-doubles, passing the record he previously established in 2019. He's showing no signs of slowing despite being close to turning 40 years old, and the numbers back that up -- even if he doesn't have the same usage rate he had in previous years. James is averaging 26.8 points, 11.7 assists, 9.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game since the beginning of November.