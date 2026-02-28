LeBron James headshot

LeBron James News: Near double-double vs. Golden State

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 8:40pm

James logged 22 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and one steal over 28 minutes during the Lakers' 129-101 win over the Warriors on Saturday.

James scored 20 of his 22 points in the first half (including 14 points in the second quarter). He finished as the Lakers' second-leading scorer behind Luka Doncic and was one assist shy of recording his 12th double-double of the season (and fifth since Feb. 1). James will wrap up February having averaged 20.5 points, 8.1 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 threes and 0.9 steals over 33.7 minutes per game.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
8 days ago
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Jokic, Wembanyama & LeBron Dominate
NBA
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Jokic, Wembanyama & LeBron Dominate
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 12
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 12
Rotowire Staff
16 days ago