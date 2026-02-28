LeBron James News: Near double-double vs. Golden State

James logged 22 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and one steal over 28 minutes during the Lakers' 129-101 win over the Warriors on Saturday.

James scored 20 of his 22 points in the first half (including 14 points in the second quarter). He finished as the Lakers' second-leading scorer behind Luka Doncic and was one assist shy of recording his 12th double-double of the season (and fifth since Feb. 1). James will wrap up February having averaged 20.5 points, 8.1 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 threes and 0.9 steals over 33.7 minutes per game.