LeBron James News: Off injury report

James (foot) isn't listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Warriors.

James missed Tuesday's loss to the Thunder due to left foot injury management, though he's set to return to the lineup Thursday. His return will leave fewer minutes available for guys like Maxi Kleber, Drew Timme and Jarred Vanderbilt. James has averaged 18.4 points, 8.6 assists and 7.2 rebounds across 33.2 minutes per game over his last five appearances.