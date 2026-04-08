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LeBron James News: Off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 5:23pm

James (foot) isn't listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Warriors.

James missed Tuesday's loss to the Thunder due to left foot injury management, though he's set to return to the lineup Thursday. His return will leave fewer minutes available for guys like Maxi Kleber, Drew Timme and Jarred Vanderbilt. James has averaged 18.4 points, 8.6 assists and 7.2 rebounds across 33.2 minutes per game over his last five appearances.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
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