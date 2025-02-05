LeBron James News: Paces team with 26 points

James racked up 26 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-11 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 122-97 victory over the Clippers.

In the Lakers' first game without Anthony Davis, the team was humming on all cylinders behind James, who is kicking off February with a bang. He started the month with a triple-double and posted comparable numbers against the Clippers, who gave up on the game by the fourth quarter. All eyes will be on James and Luka Doncic (calf), who should share time on the court before the week is out.