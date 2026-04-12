LeBron James News: Playing versus Jazz
James (foot) is available for Sunday's game against Utah, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.
James is good to go after being listed as questionable for this contest. However, it's unknown how much action he will see, considering the Lakers are focused on the postseason.
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