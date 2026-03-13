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LeBron James News: Plays well in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 8:40am

James contributed 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 33 minutes during Thursday's 142-130 victory over Chicago.

After missing three straight matchups due to hip and foot injuries, James was back in action Thursday and managed to shoulder a sizable workload for the Lakers. He's been solid over his last five outings, posting averages of 20.2 points, 7.2 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
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