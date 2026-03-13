LeBron James News: Plays well in return
James contributed 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 33 minutes during Thursday's 142-130 victory over Chicago.
After missing three straight matchups due to hip and foot injuries, James was back in action Thursday and managed to shoulder a sizable workload for the Lakers. He's been solid over his last five outings, posting averages of 20.2 points, 7.2 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks.
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