LeBron James News: Racks up double-double in victory

James posted 28 points (12-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 106-102 win over the Clippers.

Amid injury struggles elsewhere, James and Luka Doncic led the way in part one of a two-game set against the Clippers. The Lakers will be without Rui Hachimura (knee) and potentially Austin Reaves (calf) for Sunday's rematch, so all signs point toward another evening of high production for the star-studded duo.