LeBron James headshot

LeBron James News: Ready for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

James (hip/foot) will play Thursday night against Chicago, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

James will make his return to court after missing three straight matchups due to hip and foot injuries. The 41-year-old had been playing well before going down and had managed to put up 20-plus points in three of his previous four outings.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
