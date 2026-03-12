LeBron James News: Ready for return
James (hip/foot) will play Thursday night against Chicago, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
James will make his return to court after missing three straight matchups due to hip and foot injuries. The 41-year-old had been playing well before going down and had managed to put up 20-plus points in three of his previous four outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More
-
General NBA Article
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-OffsYesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 66 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 57 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 111 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2812 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More