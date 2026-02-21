LeBron James News: Records double-double in victory
James racked up 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 125-122 win over the Clippers.
James excelled in his role as a facilitator on offense, recording his fifth consecutive double-digit assist total during the victory. With the lineup back to full health, James should serve as the third scoring option while delivering the ball often to his supporting cast. He'll also show up with high-scoring totals on occasion as the team makes its playoff push.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 20Yesterday
-
General NBA Article
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Jokic, Wembanyama & LeBron Dominate5 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 129 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 129 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 129 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More