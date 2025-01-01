LeBron James News: Scores 23 points

James produced 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 122-110 loss to the Cavaliers.

Fresh off his 40th birthday on Dec. 30, James scored over 20 points for the fourth consecutive outing, something he hadn't accomplished since a five-game stretch between Oct. 30 and Nov. 8. James ended the final month of 2024 on a strong note with averages of 25.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists across 10 outings.