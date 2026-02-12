LeBron James headshot

LeBron James News: Secures historic triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

James tallied 28 points (10-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, 12 assists and one block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 124-104 win over the Mavericks.

James made NBA history Thursday by becoming the oldest player to record a triple-double, per Dan Woike of The Athletic. His stellar all-around performance powered the Lakers to a victory, as he shot the basketball with efficiency from the field and dished out double-digit assists for a fourth straight outing. James will cruise into the All-Star break having averaged 22.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.0 steals in his last six matchups.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago