LeBron James News: Secures historic triple-double

James tallied 28 points (10-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, 12 assists and one block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 124-104 win over the Mavericks.

James made NBA history Thursday by becoming the oldest player to record a triple-double, per Dan Woike of The Athletic. His stellar all-around performance powered the Lakers to a victory, as he shot the basketball with efficiency from the field and dished out double-digit assists for a fourth straight outing. James will cruise into the All-Star break having averaged 22.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.0 steals in his last six matchups.