LeBron James News: Secures historic triple-double
James tallied 28 points (10-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, 12 assists and one block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 124-104 win over the Mavericks.
James made NBA history Thursday by becoming the oldest player to record a triple-double, per Dan Woike of The Athletic. His stellar all-around performance powered the Lakers to a victory, as he shot the basketball with efficiency from the field and dished out double-digit assists for a fourth straight outing. James will cruise into the All-Star break having averaged 22.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.0 steals in his last six matchups.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 102 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 75 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 75 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 57 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 111 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More