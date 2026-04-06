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LeBron James News: Sniffs triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

James closed Sunday's 134-128 loss to the Mavericks with 30 points (12-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-9 FT), nine rebounds, 15 assists and one steal in 39 minutes.

James struggled from three-point range, but other than that, he delivered a strong fantasy line while ending just one rebound shy of a triple-double. The All-Star forward will be forced to carry a heavier burden on offense for the time being due to the absences of Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique), but he's used to having this role, so there shouldn't be many adjustments needed. James should be a massive fantasy asset in the final week of the regular season, though, due to the uptick in usage rate he'll experience for the time being until at least one of Doncic or Reaves returns to the squad.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
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