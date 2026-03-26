LeBron James News: Sniffs triple-double again
James racked up 23 points (9-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 137-130 victory over the Pacers.
The Lakers got back to winning ways Wednesday, and while Luka Doncic led the way with a 40-point performance, James certainly made his presence felt by ending just one rebound and one assist away from a triple-double. James has reached the 20-point plateau just twice over his last eight games, but he continues to deliver decent upside due to his contributions in other categories. Over that eight-game span, he's averaging 18.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.
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