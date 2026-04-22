LeBron James News: Strong effort in Game 2 win
James finished Tuesday's 101-94 victory over the Rockets in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 28 points (8-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-14 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 39 minutes.
James, who is carrying a ton of weight on his shoulders without Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique), continues to impress at his advanced age. James even pulled off a reverse dunk in this contest, and the Lakers now take a commanding 2-0 series lead into Houston.
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