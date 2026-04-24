LeBron James headshot

LeBron James News: Stuffs stat sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

James finished Friday's 112-108 overtime win over the Rockets in Game 3 of the first round of the playoffs with 29 points (10-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in 45 minutes.

James led the Lakers in points and rebounds while matching the team high in three-pointers. After a few miscues down the stretch, the 41-year-old came up clutch late, recording a pivotal steal with 20 seconds remaining before knocking down the game-tying triple with 14 seconds left in regulation. He finished second on the Lakers in steals and has tallied multiple swipes in two of three first-round games. James and the Lakers will now look to close out the series in Sunday's Game 4 in Houston.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday's Game 2 Playoff Games
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday's Game 2 Playoff Games
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, April 18
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago