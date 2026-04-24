LeBron James News: Stuffs stat sheet in win
James finished Friday's 112-108 overtime win over the Rockets in Game 3 of the first round of the playoffs with 29 points (10-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in 45 minutes.
James led the Lakers in points and rebounds while matching the team high in three-pointers. After a few miscues down the stretch, the 41-year-old came up clutch late, recording a pivotal steal with 20 seconds remaining before knocking down the game-tying triple with 14 seconds left in regulation. He finished second on the Lakers in steals and has tallied multiple swipes in two of three first-round games. James and the Lakers will now look to close out the series in Sunday's Game 4 in Houston.
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