LeBron James News: Suiting up Saturday

James (foot) is available for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James was downgraded from probable to questionable earlier Saturday. Still, the star forward will suit up and should handle his regular workload as one of the Lakers' go-to options on offense. The 40-year-old is averaging 24.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game since the beginning of January.