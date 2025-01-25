Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
LeBron James headshot

LeBron James News: Suiting up Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 4:18pm

James (foot) is available for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James was downgraded from probable to questionable earlier Saturday. Still, the star forward will suit up and should handle his regular workload as one of the Lakers' go-to options on offense. The 40-year-old is averaging 24.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game since the beginning of January.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now