LeBron James headshot

LeBron James News: Suiting up vs. Clippers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

James (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

James was listed in the injury report since he's managing a left foot injury. However, as has been the case of late, he's available and should handle his regular workload as one of the Lakers' go-to options on offense. James is averaging 25.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 0.9 steals per game since the beginning of January.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
