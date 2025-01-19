LeBron James News: Suiting up vs. Clippers

James (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

James was listed in the injury report since he's managing a left foot injury. However, as has been the case of late, he's available and should handle his regular workload as one of the Lakers' go-to options on offense. James is averaging 25.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 0.9 steals per game since the beginning of January.