LeBron James News: Teases triple-double in loss

James closed Tuesday's 118-97 loss to the Mavericks with 18 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 35 minutes.

The 40-year-old future Hall of Famer came two dimes short of his ninth triple-double of the season, and the 121st of his career. James has dished at least seven assists in 11 of his last 12 appearances, averaging 27.2 points, 8.4 assists, 7.0 boards, 2.8 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch while shooting 54.5 percent from the floor and 45.2 percent from beyond the arc -- production that most 30-year-olds would be envious of.