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LeBron James News: Teases triple-double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 7:44am

James chipped in 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and one block in 39 minutes during Monday's 113-110 loss to the Pistons.

James' 10 field-goal attempts were tied for his second-lowest of the season (seven against the Jazz on Nov. 18). He led the Lakers with 10 dimes and came one rebound shy from logging his third triple-double of the season. James has taken a step back offensively in his 15 outings since the All-Star break, averaging just 13.5 field-goal attempts over that span, with those shots being reallocated to Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
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