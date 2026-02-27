LeBron James headshot

LeBron James News: Tepid result in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

James totaled 15 points (7-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 35 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 loss to the Suns.

James shot below 50 percent from the floor in the loss and missed all three of his three-point attempts in the narrow defeat. James has scored 15 points or less in two of the four games following the All-Star break, but his secondary numbers have salvaged the below-average scoring totals.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
