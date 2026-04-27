LeBron James News: Tough night in Game 4 loss

James accumulated 10 points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and nine assists over 33 minutes during Sunday's 115-96 loss to the Rockets in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Only three Los Angeles players even scored in double digits in the loss, and James's poor showing was compounded by eight turnovers -- the second straight game with that many TOs. The 41-year-old may be buckling under the strain of having to carry a shorthanded Lakers offense that's still missing Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique), but James is still averaging 21.5 points, 8.8 assists, 8.3 boards, 1.8 threes and 1.5 steals in 38.8 minutes to begin the postseason. He'll look to help the Lakers punch their tickets to the second round with a win on home court in Game 5 on Wednesday.