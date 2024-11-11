Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James News: Triple-double in win over Raptors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

James racked up 19 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, 16 assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 123-103 win over Toronto.

James delivered his second consecutive triple-double -- and third of the season -- as the Lakers remain undefeated at home this season. James has been on a tear this season and continues to play at an exceptionally high level given his age. He's averaging 23.2 points, 8.9 assists and 7.7 rebounds while playing 34.8 minutes per contest.

