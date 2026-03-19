LeBron James News: Triple-doubles in win
James accumulated 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 FT), 15 rebounds and 10 assists over 38 minutes during Thursday's 134-126 victory over the Heat.
This was James' second triple-double of the season and the 124th of his career. The future Hall of Famer has been hot in March, scoring 20.4 points per game on 63.1 percent shooting from the field and 67.6 percent at the line to go with 6.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.0 triples, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest.
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