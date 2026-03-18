LeBron James News: Turns back time in win

James ended with 30 points (13-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 win over Houston.

James reached the 30-point threshold for the first time since Jan. 13, and this was just the fifth time he scored at least 30 points in a game all season long. However, what's even more impressive from his stat line is the fact that he missed just one shot and one free throw all game long. The Lakers will continue to operate with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves as their 1-2 scoring punch, but they're virtually unstoppable if James performs like this as the No. 3 option on offense.