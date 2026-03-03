LeBron James headshot

LeBron James News: Turns in 21 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 11:30pm

James posted 21 points (8-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-8 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two blocks over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 110-101 victory over the Pelicans.

James enjoyed a diverse stat line in the victory. James inched ever closer to an NBA record for field goals with eight baskets, and he'll likely pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar against the Nuggets Thursday night. The combo of Zion Williamson and Saddiq Bey made for an imposing frontcourt for the Pelicans, but James turned the clock back with some nifty footwork and accurate passes to keep them on their heels.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More
