LeBron James News: Upgraded to available

James (foot) will play in Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

The Lakers had James tabbed as probable with left foot injury management, and the perennial All-Star has expectedly been upgraded to available for Tuesday's favorable matchup against Washington. Through his last nine games, James has averaged 24.9 points, 8.4 assists, 6.1 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 3.1 three-pointers, and he should face no limitations in this one.