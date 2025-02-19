LeBron James News: Upgraded to available

James (foot) has been upgraded to available for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James was deemed "trending toward playing" earlier Wednesday, and it's been confirmed that the star forward will suit up in the return of the regular season after sitting out the 2025 All-Star Game. James should handle his regular workload on offense as he continues to adjust to playing alongside Luka Doncic. James is averaging 28.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game since the beginning of February.