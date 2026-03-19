LeBron James News: Upgraded to available

James (foot) is available for Thursday's game against the Heat.

James is shedding a questionable designation with a foot issue on the second night of the Lakers' back-to-back. The superstar forward has averaged 20.8 points, 6.0 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 32.9 minutes per contest in his last eight games, shooting 61.5 percent from the field.