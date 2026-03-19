LeBron James headshot

LeBron James News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

James (foot) is available for Thursday's game against the Heat.

James is shedding a questionable designation with a foot issue on the second night of the Lakers' back-to-back. The superstar forward has averaged 20.8 points, 6.0 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 32.9 minutes per contest in his last eight games, shooting 61.5 percent from the field.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
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