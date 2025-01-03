LeBron James News: Will play against Atlanta

James (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Hawks.

James has been managing a left foot injury as of late, but he will play through the issue in the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back set Friday. Over his last seven outings, James has averaged 27.0 points on 52.1 percent shooting (including 45.2 percent from three on 6.2 3PA/G), 8.1 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 34.9 minutes per game.