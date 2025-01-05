Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James headshot

LeBron James News: Will play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

James (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

As expected, James and Anthony Davis (ankle) have both been upgraded from probable to available. Since missing two games in mid-December, James has appeared in eight of the Lakers' last nine games, averaging 27.4 points, 8.1 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals-plus-blocks in 34.3 minutes per night during that stretch.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
